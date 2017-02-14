Get active for less with a Garmin Forerunner GPS Running Watch, now 37% off

There may never be a better time to invest in a fitness tracker, especially one from a reputable brand. The Garmin Forerunner 225 GPS Running Watch with Wrist-based Heart Rate is being offered for $139 — 37 percent off — on Amazon for a limited time.

Garmin has been making its name known in wearables for a while, and the Forerunner is arguably its most well-known product in the field. This model features a colorful graphic interface that clearly displays all your stats at just a glance. The fitness tracker measures your activities and calories, measuring distance, pace, and heart rate. During times of activity, the device features a colorful gauge that identifies your heart rate zone and beats per minute in real time. While participating in more casual activities, its built-in accelerometer allows it to record distance while indoors. The summary screen provides real-time stats of your activity and calories burned each day.

More: The Best Fitness Trackers You Can Buy

The fitness tracker doubles as a motivational device by reminding you to move. If desired, you can also set an alert to remind you to move if you are idle for over an hour.

The real standout feature is its ability to connect to Garmin Connect, which is a massive hub and community with a variety of useful tools. The device will automatically upload to Garmin Connect, where you can save share information, and plan your activities. Additional connected features include live tracking, which allows your friends and fans to follow along and see your stats in real time, advanced workouts and free training plans, and the ability to share your stats through social media updates.

The Garmin Forerunner 225 GPS Running Watch with Wrist-based Heart Rate normally retails for $219, but right now you can snag one on Amazon for only $139, saving you $80, or 37 percent.

$139 on Amazon