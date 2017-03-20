Score $110 off a Garmin Vivoactive GPS smartwatch for a limited time

If you live an active lifestyle, you can get even more insight into how you’re performing each day with a GPS smartwatch, such as the Garmin Vivoactive, currently discounted over $100 off on Amazon.

The Garmin Vivoactive has built-in sport apps that help your track your activity and see your improvement no matter what your activity of choice. Easily get activity stats for your running, biking, golfing, swimming, and more. The watch features a built-in accelerometer and wrist-based speed and cadence trackers, that allow you to see your stats for both indoor and outdoor activities, from running on a track to running on a treadmill.

The Auto Length accelerometer-based technology automatically gauges total and interval distance, laps, calories burned, session average, interval and length pace, and stroke count, including the number of strokes per length and interval and session average. Easily set up vibration alerts for heart rate, pace, and run or walk intervals to help motivate you and keep you informed throughout your workout. Additional training features such as autolap and autopause further help to ensure your tracking is accurate.

The smartwatch allows you to receive notifications while you’re participating in activities, meaning you never have to stop what you’re doing and pull out your phone. Text messages include sender information and message, while email notifications include sender and subject line. Go a step further to receive notifications from apps, such as weather and temperature alerts, as well as notifications from all your most-used social networks.

You can personalize your Vívoactive screen with free downloads from our Connect IQ store, which allows you to customize your watch face, add data fields, and get apps and widgets that provide information that is easiest for you to read.

The Garmin Vivoactive normally retails for $250 but is currently discounted to $140 on Amazon, giving you a $110 or 44-percent discount.

