Score a Garmin Vivofit 3 Activity Tracker for only $76 right now on Amazon

Looking to get in shape in time for summer? For a limited time, you can snag one of the most popular fitness trackers at a great price on Amazon. The Garmin Vivofit 3 Activity Tracker is currently discounted to only $76, and is perfect for tracking any activity, whether it’s just strolling around the office or sweating it out at the gym.

The Garmin Vivofit 3 Activity Tracker is comfortable to wear and tracks activities 24/7, including while you’re asleep. To make sure you stay active, you can set subtle reminders to move after an hour of inactivity, which will help keep your metabolism running high all day long. It has an impressive 1-year battery life that lets you track activity continually, without ever having to turn it off or take it off to charge. You can also easily read everything you need to know on a clear high-resolution display.

This Garmin model features Move IQ, which is an auto-activity collection feature that automatically captures different activities such as walking, running, biking, swimming, and elliptical performance. Go a step further and easily keep track of everything on Garmin Connect where you can also view your data in more detail, join challenges, and compete against others. With the connected app, you can view concise, easy-to-understand charts, graphs, maps and more so you can track progress toward goals, and wirelessly upload and share any data you want. The fitness tracker also monitors overall sleep quality and more.

The Garmin Vivofit 3 Activity Tracker normally retails for $100 but is currently discounted to $76 on Amazon, providing a $24 (24 percent) discount for a limited time.

