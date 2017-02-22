Take $20 off the Gigabyte GA-Z170X-Gaming 5 motherboard ($122 after rebate)

Building a gaming PC can be a daunting task, and parts selection is arguably the most time-consuming step of the process. Choosing a good motherboard is vital, as this is the base of your build and will determine what other hardware you can use. The Gigabyte GA-Z170X-Gaming 5, now available for just $122 on Amazon with a limited-time mail-in rebate, is one highly rated option if you’re building a gaming-focused rig on a budget.

The Gigabyte GA-Z170X-Gaming 5 is an ATX motherboard designed for use with sixth and seventh-generation Intel Core CPUs. Four DDR4 DIMM sockets give you plenty of room to maximize your RAM and three SATA Express connectors provide data transfer speeds of up to 16GB per second. Six standard SATA connections offer regular transfer speeds of 6GB/s as well. If you want to install an SSD or two, dual PCIe x4 M.2 slots deliver speeds of up to 32GB/s. The motherboard also utilizes an Intel USB 3.1 controller and third-generation PCIe lanes for compatibility with newer USB-C connectors along with older USB 2.0 and 3.0 devices.

More: A beginner’s guide to building a PC from scratch

For graphics, the GA-Z170X-Gaming 5 offers two-way support for Nvidia SLI cards and three-way support for AMD Crossfire technology, allowing you to easily create a multi-GPU setup if desired for heavy-duty gaming. The onboard HDMI is 4K-ready as well. A built-in Turbo B-Clock Tuning IC gives overclockers complete control of their rig and lets experienced users push past the usual clock speed ranges. The Realtek ALC1150 HD audio codec, Sound Blaster X-Fi MB3 software, and high-end Nichicon audio capacitors work together to deliver clear and crisp sound, while the adaptive Killer E2200 gigabit Ethernet controller enhances wired internet speeds while in-game.

The Gigabyte GA-Z170X-Gaming 5 goes for as high as $160 at many retailers and is currently listed on Amazon at $142. Gigabyte’s ongoing mail-in rebate sweetens the deal, letting you take another $20 off, bringing the price down to just $122. The rebate is only offered until February 28, however, so if you’re in the market for a feature-laden and budget-friendly motherboard for your gaming build then don’t hesitate to jump on this deal before it’s gone.

$122 after mail-in rebate