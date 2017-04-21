Save the planet and save money with these Earth Day green tech deals

Saving the planet shouldn’t be something we only think about once a year, but Earth Day does give us the opportunity to scope out the hottest tech products for going green. Energy-saving products also save YOU money, by lowering electrical bills and decreasing or even eliminating the need for batteries. From solar-powered devices to gadgets that help you monitor and optimize home energy usage, read on to browse the top green tech deals available now.

Logitech Wireless Solar Desktop Keyboard K750

Sick of replacing batteries on your portable keyboard? All this Logitech Wireless Solar Desktop Keyboard K750 needs for a charge is light, saving you endless batteries. This model is available for Mac computers and matches perfectly to your already sleek white or silver Apple products — plus it’s currently discounted to just $50 on Amazon right now.

Any light source keeps this keyboard charged for at least three months, even in total darkness. For Mac users it’s the perfect way to go green, featuring all the keys you’re used to, plus a Launchpad hot key. The Logitech-only concave key cap design means faster, quieter, and more comfortable typing all day. The keyboard also uses a tiny Logitech unifying receiver that stays in your laptop for connecting additional compatible wireless devices.

The keyboard itself is only one third of an inch thick, providing an ultra-thin design to add sleek style to any workspace.

The Logitech Wireless Solar Desktop Keyboard K750 normally retails for $55 but is currently discounted to $50 on Amazon for a limited time, saving you 9 percent or $5.

Ecobee3 2nd Generation Thermostat with Sensor

You probably know by now that a smart thermostat can save you money, but only the best also provide energy saving features. One such device is the ever-popular Ecobee3 2nd Generation Thermostat with Sensor, currently $50 off on Amazon.

While most thermostats deliver temperature to just one room, the Ecobee3 works with room sensors to deliver the right temperature to the rooms that matter most. The sensors detect temperature and occupancy to determine how much energy (in heat and air conditioning) to provide in each room, and can also sense when a room is empty and automatically deprioritize them for increased energy savings. What does all that mean? Ecobee3 owners save an average of 23 percent on heating and cooling annually.

An Amazon #1 best seller, the Ecobee3 normally retails for $249 but is currently marked down to only $199 on Amazon, saving you $50 (20 percent).

TP-Link Smart Plug With Energy Monitoring

Do you really know how much energy your home consumes every day? Unless you have a monitor tracking device, such as the TP-Link Smart Plug With Energy Monitoring, you probably don’t. This energy monitoring device not only tells you your energy usage, but also provides historical power consumption, summaries, and more. The device is currently marked down to $39 on Amazon, with a free $5 coupon that bumps the final price down to only $34 for a limited time.

This Smart Wi-Fi Plug allows you to monitor power consumption and review weekly and monthly summaries to help you define which devices are using the most power. Everything is controlled through the Kasa app to give you a clean and clear interface, help you better manage energy usage in your home, and ultimately save you money.

This device plugs into any standard wall outlet and supports up to 15A of power. It’s compatible with Android 4.1 and higher or iOS 8 and higher, and requires a Wi-Fi network but no separate hub or paid subscription. Control your devices from anywhere by using Google Assistant or Alexa, easily create a schedule for each device, and customize it by a specific time of day.

The TP-Link Smart Plug With Energy Monitoring normally retails for $60 but with the $21 discount and $5 coupon you can score one for only $34 on Amazon, saving you a total of $26 or 43 percent.

Philips Hue White and Color Starter Kit

One of the first manufacturers that gave us the power to control home lighting using a smartphone or tablet still remains at the top of the market with the Philips Hue White and Color Starter Kit. This smart, colorful lighting kit allows you to easily set up and control smart home lighting, and is currently $50 off on Amazon.

The customizable kit gives you endless possibilities to get creative with your lighting to suit your lifestyle. Add brighter whites in your work area or home office, and softer lighting in bathrooms and bedrooms. Even throw some blue or red in to accent your existing home decor. You can even control every lighting scene from your smart phone or tablet.

The starter kit includes three bulbs that screw into your existing lamps and a bridge that you plug into your home Wi-Fi router. It works with Amazon Alexa to allow you to control dimming, shades of white, and color settings with your voice.

The original Philips Hue White and Color Starter Kit normally retails for $200 but is currently discounted to $150 on Amazon, giving you $50 or 25 percent in savings.

Evolve Water-Saving Showerheads

Easing up on water usage isn’t just good for the environment, it’s also good for your wallet. With a water-saving showerhead such as an Evolve Water-Saving Showerhead, you can save an average of $246 in utility bills and 8,212 gallons of water per year. The energy-friendly showerhead also has a 4.1 out of 5-star rating on Amazon — oh, and it’s currently discounted to $40.

The Evolve uses ShowerStart technology to save time, water, energy, and money without lowering water flow, so you still get an enjoyable shower experience every time. With pressure-compensating technology, even homes with low water pressure will still save water and energy. The showerhead has a 54 nozzle and full face pattern that provides enough water coverage for warmth and comfort. The neutral look blends in easy with any bathroom decor, complete with solid brass fittings and a wide coverage spray pattern.

The Evolve Water-Saving Showerhead normally retails for $45 but is marked down to $40 on Amazon, providing an 11 percent or $5 discount.

