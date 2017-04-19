These stylish Huawei smartwatches are up to 25 percent off on Amazon

No matter how convenient a smartwatch may be, the generally sporty style can often look too casual for certain social and work settings. Huawei has redefined the look of modern smartwatches with its line compatible with iOS and Android devices. The watches come in 1o styles and are currently discounted on Amazon from $30 to $190, depending on the model.

These watches are designed as statement pieces rather than smart devices, which is made clear from the craftsmanship. With a compact design, the watches are made with materials like scratch-resistant sapphire crystal and feature cold-forged stainless steel cases, fine leather, and stainless steel bands. With a variety of watch faces and styles to choose from, it’s easy to pair them with any ensemble or occasion. While the faces are pre-installed the bands are easily swappable, allowing you to create a custom accessory for your own unique style.

Huawei smartwatches let you easily make phone calls using the built-in speaker and microphone, and get notifications and alerts on the 400 x 400 display for calls, texts, and apps so you can go completely hands-free. Enjoy accurate fitness tracking with the built-in enhanced heart rate monitoring and sensors.

All of the watches are compatible with most devices that use an iOS 8.2 or Android 4.3 operating system (or later). If you’re an Android user, you can pick from more than 4,000 apps for customizing alerts and messages.

This line of fashionable Huawei smartwatches regularly retail from $300 to $750 depending on the model, but right now you can score one for as low as $264 on Amazon. Depending on the make and model you select, you’ll save anywhere from $30 (9 percent) to $190 (25 percent) off.

