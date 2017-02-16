Get this multiplatform HyperX Cloud Revolver Gaming Headset for 25% off

Good gaming headsets do more than offer above-average sound. They improve your gaming experience and give you an edge on the competition. To get one that truly upgrades your gaming, look for one that has a wider audio range to creates depth and width, such as this HyperX Cloud Revolver Gaming Headset, currently discounted 25 percent on Amazon and available for $90.

The HyperX gaming headset provides improved audio precision that gives you a competitive edge by allowing you to hear your opponents’ location more accurately, even if they’re at a distance. Complete with re-engineered audio profiles, the headset creates a larger sound stage that’s ideal for FPS and open environment gameplay, while also creating a concert-like experience when listening to music. Built-in 50mm drivers are positioned parallel to the ears to direct sound into the ear with precise audio positioning and deliver a clean, crisp sound with an enhanced base.

The headset features award-winning dense red HyperX memory foam visible from the back of the ear cups and premium leatherette for comfort and quality that lets you play for hours on end. With a durable solid steel frame you get long-lasting durability and stability and with the flexible design and custom mic positioning, the removable microphone boom makes it easy to plug in for gaming and unplug to listen to music.

The headset is multi-platform-compatible, working with PC, Xbox One, PS4, Wii U, Mac, and Mobile so you can use one single headset for both PC and console gaming. Ideal for use with an onboard sound card, it comes with a 2-meter audio control box extension with stereo and mic plugs for the detachable noise-cancellation microphone. Additionally, the headset is compatible with chat clients such as Discord, Skype, Ventrilo, Mumble, and RaidCal.

The HyperX Cloud Revolver Gaming Headset normally retails for $120 but is currently discounted on Amazon to only $90, saving you $30 or 25 percent.

