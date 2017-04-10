Learning to code? Pick your price for our JavaScript development bundle

JavaScript is still one of the most popular and versatile programming languages around, and it’s a great starting point for aspiring coders. If you’re looking to dip your toes into the world of programming, or just want to add this language to your toolbox, our JavaScript development bundle is an ideal jumping-off point.

Beat the average price and you’ll receive the complete JavaScript development bundle of 10 interactive courses. You’ll learn the ins and outs of the different components of JavaScript, and create more than 50 real-world projects, from websites to mobile apps.

More: Coding for the rest of us: Why you should learn, and how to get started.

The 10 courses will cover the following JavaScript components:

Meteor.js: Learn to create web and mobile apps, from product review apps to login systems, by creating 10 working projects.

The current average price for the JavaScript development bundle is just $16.74. It will unlock all 10 courses, giving you virtually everything you need to master this programming language and start coding on your own. If you decide to pay less than the average, you’ll take home the NoSQL Database Design course and the AngularJS package.

