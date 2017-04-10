For a limited time, take up to $20 off a Fire tablet from Amazon

Amazon is currently offering up to $20 off their affordable and highly-rated Fire tablets. Score $10 (20 percent) off the 8GB Fire 7 tablet and $20 (22 percent) off the upgraded 16GB HD 8-inch model.

The Fire 7 tablet features a bright IPS display for a crisp picture at wide viewing angles and a 1.3GHz quad-core processor for snappy streaming and gaming. This model comes standard with either 8GB or 16GB of internal memory (the 16GB is $20 more but you can still score the discount), and storage can be expanded by up to 200GB via an internal MicroSD card slot if you need more space for your apps and files.

The Fire HD 8 offers an upgrade over the standard model with an 8-inch high-definition touchscreen and a larger battery, which can hold a single charge for up to 12 hours. Under the hood, it utilizes the same 1.3GHz quad-core processor as the Fire 7 but adds 50 percent more RAM for a nice speed boost. The standard 16 or 32GB of internal storage can also be expanded to 200GB, as with the Fire 7. The 32GB model is $20 more, but you still get the discount.

These tablets feature Amazon’s cloud-based Alexa service. Alexa makes it easy to access your media libraries, search the web, send messages, and more — all via simple voice commands. Also included is Amazon Underground, which offers thousands of completely free apps and games. Enjoy access to millions of shows, ebooks, paid apps and games, movies, and music albums as well.

Normally the 8GB Fire 7 tablet retails for $50 and the 16GB Fire HD 8 retails for $90, but for a limited time both models are discounted to $40 and $70 respectively. We don’t know how long the offer is going to last, but these are great deals if you’re looking to score one of Amazon’s feature-laden and well-reviewed Fire tablets.

