For a limited time, enjoy a 10-percent discount when buying two Kindle Fire tablets

For a limited time, Amazon is offering a 10-percent discount when you purchase two of the firm’s popular and highly-rated Kindle Fire tablets. The deal is available for the standard version with a 7-inch display as well as the upgraded HD model with an 8-inch touchscreen, and the offer applies when you purchase two Fire tablets of the same model.

The Kindle Fire 7 features a bright IPS display and a 1.3GHz quad-core processor. This model comes standard with either 8GB or 16GB of internal memory, and storage space can be expanded by up to 200GB via an internal MicroSD card slot. The internal battery provides enough power for up to seven hours of continuous use before needing a recharge.

The Fire HD 8 offers an upgrade over the standard model with an 8-inch high-definition touchscreen and a larger battery which can hold a single charge for up to 12 hours. Under the hood, it utilizes the same 1.3GHz quad-core processor as the Fire 7 but adds 50 percent more RAM for a nice speed boost. The standard 16 or 32GB of internal storage can be expanded to 200GB as with the Fire 7.

Both Kindle Fire tablets are available in four body colors and feature Amazon’s cloud-based Alexa service. Easy voice commands allow Alexa to access your media libraries, perform internet searches, send messages, and more. Also included is Amazon Underground, which makes thousands of completely free apps and games available to you. Enjoy access to millions of shows, e-books, paid apps and games, movies, and music albums as well.

After the 10-percent discount, two 8GB Fire 7 tablets come in at just $90 while two 16GB Fire HD 8 tablets can be had for $162. We don’t know how long the offer is going to last, but this is a solid deal if you’re looking for a pair of Amazon’s feature-laden and well-reviewed Kindle Fire tablets.

$90 for Fire 7 $162 for Fire HD 8

$90 for Fire 7 $162 for Fire HD 8