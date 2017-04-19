Keep your kids reading this summer with the Kindle for Kids bundle, now $25 off

Keeping your kids free from online distractions can be a challenge, with modern mobile devices giving them ready access to videos, games, and more. A dedicated ebook reader for your child is a great alternative to a tablet, but if you’re looking for a device with built-in learning apps and a better warranty than most, then check out Amazon’s Kindle for Kids bundle.

Children’s literature tends to be fairly short and if your kid loves to read, you know how quickly they can burn through a stack of books. An ebook reader not only gives you access to much cheaper ebooks, but keeps all of them on a single device, making them ideal for road trips and reading on the go.

The Kindle for Kids bundle includes the standard Kindle ebook reader along with a folding case that protects the screen, and boasts the e-ink display that made the Kindle famous. This screen uses multiple shades of gray to mimic the appearance of paper, virtually eliminating the eye strain that comes from staring at a bright LCD display — an even bigger concern for children whose eyes are still developing.

Let’s face it: Kids can be rough-and-tumble with their stuff, so along with the protective cover, the Kindle for Kids bundle is covered by a generous two-year worry-free warranty from Amazon. If anything happens to your child’s device, Amazon will replace it for free, no questions asked. This ebook reader also comes loaded with features like Kindle FreeTime, Word Wise, and Vocabulary Builder to help your child learn new words, set goals, and track reading progress.

The eighth-generation Kindle alone normally costs $80, while the Kindle for Kids bundle is currently on sale for $100 after a neat $25 discount. This means that for a limited time, you can get your child a Kindle with a protective cover, two-year worry-free warranty, and built-in kid-friendly features, for just $20 more than the standard ebook reader.

$100 on Amazon