Are you an Apple fan? Score $350 off latest-edition MacBook for a limited time

If you’re an Apple fanatic, you always want to have the latest and greatest from the company, but the latest-edition products are often costly. Right now, however, you can score $350 off the latest edition of the 12-Inch Apple MacBook on Best Buy, but for a limited time only.

This Macbook features a 12-inch Retina display, a sixth-generation Intel Core M3 processor, 8GB of memory, and 256GB of flash storage. The screen is among the best we’ve tested — it’s an LED and has a stunning 2304-by-1440 pixel resolution. With this laptop, you get a full-size, immersive experience packed in the lightest and most compact Mac notebook ever.

The full-size backlit keyboard is a nice touch, as is the force-sensing trackpad, both of which make using the device a more straightforward, seamless experience. Enjoy plenty of connectivity options as the laptop is both NFC- and Bluetooth-enabled, and also has a multifunctional USB-C port, allowing you to connect all your favorite accessories, including non-Apple products.

The laptop can be used for work, play, and more thanks to the Intel HD Graphics 515 card. Add to that up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge, and you’ve got a machine that can last you all day. Available at Best Buy, this Apple model holds at 4.7 out of 5-star rating based on more than 800 reviews. This deal includes Kaspersky Internet Security for up to three devices for six months at no additional charge, along with free shipping and a one-year parts and labor warranty.

This latest-edition Apple MacBook with the above specifications and a space gray design normally retails for $1,300 but is currently discounted to $950 on Best Buy, providing a discount of $350 (27 percent).

Buy on Best Buy for $950