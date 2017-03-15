Score this Full HD, 23-inch PC monitor from Lenovo for $105 from Walmart

If you’re putting together a desktop PC, need to upgrade your current display, or simply want to add another monitor to your computer setup for cheap, then the excellent Lenovo LI2364d is currently on sale at a deep discount. Normally priced at around $160 at most retailers, Walmart is offering this modern and feature-laden Lenovo 23-inch monitor at a $42 discount off of its own price, which brings the cost down to just $104.

The Lenovo LI2364d display boasts a backlit WLED screen that offers a bright picture and cuts down on power consumption. In-plane switching technology greatly increases the optimal viewing range to 178 degrees, so you don’t have to constantly readjust the monitor or shift your head around to maintain a perfect viewing angle. The screen can also tilt upward to roughly 45 degrees on its stand.

The Lenovo 23-inch monitor provides a Full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels, a refresh rate of 75Hz, and a dynamic contrast ratio of 3,000,000:1 for vibrant bright colors and dark shades that won’t look faded or gray — perfect for improving your immersion in dark game environments. The thin body and sleek tilt stand give the display a modern look, and super-slim bezels make the LI2364d a good choice for a low-cost multimonitor setup. A standard VGA port, as well as an HDMI connection, give you two options for hooking the display up to your computer.

Desktop monitors in this price range typically include older models or simpler designs with bulky bezels and fewer features, so the Lenovo 23-inch monitor is a great deal at just $104 from Walmart.

Buy it for $104 from Walmart