Snag this Lenovo 14-Inch IdeaPad N42-20 Chromebook for only $148

Chromebooks are the perfect solution for consumers looking for a lightweight, portable machine that won’t slow them down. With minimal internal memory, Chromebooks prevent you from overloading your machine with files and programs by using Google docs, apps, and more instead, which ensures you to consistently have a machine that is fast, easy to use, and easy to carry. Best of all, Chromebooks don’t cost an arm and a leg, with most running hundreds less than your standard PC, such as this Lenovo 14-inch IdeaPad N42-20 Chromebook which is currently discounted to less than $150 on Amazon.

More: The Best Chromebook You Can Buy

The Lenovo 14-inch IdeaPad N42-20 Chromebook is powered by a 1.6 GHz Intel Celeron N3060 dual-core processor and 4GB of LPDDR3 RAM, and is equipped with 16GB of eMMC flash storage, although you can connect additional storage using the two USB ports. The machine has a 14-inch display with 1,366 x 768 resolution, driven by integrated Intel HD graphics, delivering high-quality HD content on an HD Anti-Glare LED-backlit screen. Easily connect the device using 802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi and pair compatible wireless peripherals using Bluetooth 4.1 technology. Complete with all the basics you need in a laptop, the Chromebook has a webcam, SD card reader, and an audio in/out jack.

The Lenovo Chromebook is portable yet rugged, and easy to use right out of the box. It weighs in at only 3.3 pounds and is extremely easy to carry, yet it’s durable thanks to reinforced ports and hinges, anti-peel keys, and a water-resistant keyboard that increases resistance to damage from accidents and frequent use. A fanless design and a sealed touchpad make the Chromebook even more reliable.

Featuring Chrome OS, you can simply sign in with your Google account and get started in seconds. The operating system works exclusively with web applications and is designed for users who are always connected to the Internet. The user interface takes a minimalist approach, and greatly resembles the Google Chrome web browser.

A Chrome web browser is the only application installed, while all other applications are accessed by adding apps from the Google Chrome Web Store. By solely using Chrome OS, all your files are stored online, ensuring the computer runs fast and you can worry less about viruses from downloads and other harmful files.

The Lenovo 14-inch IdeaPad N42-20 Chromebook normally retails for $219 but is currently discounted to $148 on Amazon, saving you $71 or 32 percent for a limited time.