Score up to 48 percent off these popular Lenovo laptops for a limited time

If you’re a Lenovo fan, Amazon currently has some deals that are sure to impress. First up is the Lenovo Thinkpad Yoga 11E Touchscreen Convertible Ultrabook, which can be had for $300 (48 percent off). Next is the Lenovo ThinkPad 13 Chromebook, which has been marked down 30 percent to $209.

More: The Best Laptop You Can Buy

The Yoga 11E Ultrabook is both robust and powerful, able to resist drops from up to 90 centimeters. The convertible laptop is built with post-consumer recycled material and has a rubber bumper around the top cover that absorbs the force of side bumps, plus tough corners that are 50-percent stronger to reduce potential damage if dropped at an angle. The laptop even undergoes military-specification tests for high pressure, humidity, vibration, temperature shock, fungus, and dust.

Under the hood, the laptop has a reliable Intel N3150 Quad-Core 1.6GHz processor, 4GB DDR3 memory, and a SATA 128GB solid state drive. It features an 11.6-inch HD LED-backlit Touchscreen IPS display with 1366 by 768 resolution to showcase movies and games in stunning clarity. It comes with preloaded education software and integrated apps, and provides up to 11.5 hours of battery life.

The Lenovo Thinkpad Yoga 11E Touchscreen Convertible Ultrabook normally retails for $580 but is currently slashed in price to only $300 on Amazon.

The Lenovo ThinkPad 13 Chromebook is ultrafast, ultrathin, and ultra-portable. It weighs in at only 3.2 pounds and is 0.78-inches thin, making it easy for you to be productive on the go. Add to that the up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge and USB Type-C that charges the machine and your peripherals, while providing video and data I/O. The laptop features a Celeron processor, 4GB soldered memory, 16GB storage, and integrated Intel HD Graphics 510. The machine also undergoes military-level testing.

Running Chrome OS, it allows you to do everything through Google apps, eliminating the need for individual programs. Finally, the portable laptop has a 13.3-inch HD display with 1366 by 768 resolution, a low-light sensitive 720p HD webcam with wide-angle viewing and face-tracking, and dual noise-canceling microphones. Lenovo makes the laptop even easier to use by incorporating convenient multimedia keys for quick and easy access to microphone, speaker, and camera controls.

The Lenovo ThinkPad 13 Chromebook regularly retails for $300 but is currently discounted to only $209 on Amazon (30 percent off).

Buy for $300 now on Amazon