Upgrade your desktop experience with an LG 34-inch ultrawide monitor, now $100 off

Recent years have seen the growing popularity of ultrawide desktop monitors like the LG 34UM88C-P. Ultrawide screens offer a lot of desktop real estate that’s ideal for multitasking. They also offer a more immersive experience for watching movies and playing games without the hassle of multi-monitor setups. Many of these displays cost well over $1,000, but now you can score the LG 34-inch ultrawide monitor for just $600 from Newegg thanks to a limited-time $100 discount.

The LG 34UM88C-P features an aspect ratio of 21:9, with a Quad HD resolution of 3,440 x 1,440. The 34-inch display uses in-plane switching technology and energy-efficient LED backlighting. FreeSync virtually eliminates frustrating screen-tearing during intense applications like gaming, while Game Mode offers three optimized presets for the most popular game genres. Built-in USB 3.0 gives you a convenient access point for charging devices up to four times faster than USB 2.0, and inputs include two HDMI 2.0 ports and a DisplayPort.

The monitor covers more than 99 percent of the sRBG spectrum for highly accurate color output, which is ideal not only for getting the most out of your entertainment, but also for color-sensitive tasks like graphic design. On-Screen Control provides easy access to your display settings and replaces the traditional push-button controls typically found on monitors. For multitasking, built-in Screen Split 2.0 can simulate a multi-display setup and lets you easily set up multiple workspaces so you can organize your desktop and even enjoy some entertainment in one window while you work in others.

If you want a larger, wider screen area, the LG 34-inch ultra-wide display is a great solution. The current $100 discount is valid through Tuesday, April 4, so if you’ve been considering upgrading to an ultrawide monitor, then now is a great time to snag one for $600 from Newegg.

