For a short time, enjoy 50 percent off the Logitech G302 gaming mouse ($25)

Serious gamers know that a good mouse can make all the difference during those competitive online sessions. There is a myriad of gaming mouses on the market today, and designs are growing increasingly bulky and complex with more LEDs and buttons than you can count. As the highly-rated Logitech G302 Daedalus Prime gaming mouse proves, however, sometimes simpler is better. For a limited time, you can score a G302 for 50 percent off of its normal Amazon price, bringing this popular mouse down to $25.

The Logitech G302 gaming mouse was particularly designed with multiplayer online battle arena games like League of Legends and Defense of the Anciencts in mind. Built with input from professional MOBA players, the G302 Daedalus Prime features Logitech’s unique Delta Zero optical sensor which provides a DPI of between 240 and 4,000. When you need to change your sensitivity for handling different tasks, you can switch between four different DPI settings on the fly with the press of a button.

The G302’s metal spring tensioning system mitigates button travel, improving sensitivity and responsiveness for high-speed clicks with a report of one millisecond. A total of six programmable buttons let you map in-game commands to the mouse, and with the included Logitech Gaming Software, you can set up custom button map profiles for your favorite titles. The slim, lightweight body cuts down on bulk and features friction-reducing feet for increased comfort during periods of extended use. The button switches are rated for over 20 million clicks and the mouse comes with Logitech’s two-year limited hardware warranty as well.

The Logitech G302 Daedalus Prime typically goes for around $40 to $50 at most retailers, but Amazon’s current 50 percent discount brings it down to just $25 for a limited time. If you’ve been looking for a solidly-built budget-friendly gaming mouse, particularly one built for MOBA games, then the Logitech G302 is hard to beat at this price.

