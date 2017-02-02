Control up to 8 devices with Logitech’s Harmony 700 universal remote, now just $40

There is a wide array of media players and streaming set-top boxes on the market today, giving consumers plenty of options when it comes to setting up a home entertainment center. Many people rely on multiple devices for enjoying movies and TV shows, but nobody likes juggling a bunch of remotes. Thankfully, all-in-one products like the Logitech Harmony 700 universal remote can help simplify things.

The Harmony 700 is compatible with more than 220,000 products from about 5,000 manufacturers. Designed to seamlessly integrate with virtually any Bluetooth-capable device, this universal remote can simultaneously connect to up to eight of your media players for complete command over your home entertainment setup. Sync the remote with your compatible Bluetooth speakers, music players, TVs, streaming boxes, DVD and Blu-Ray players, and more.

More: AT&T’s DirecTV Now offers an introductory rate of $35 per month

Unlike traditional remotes that typically use AA or AAA batteries, the Logitech Harmony 700 universal remote features a rechargeable internal battery. The remote powers up via the included AC adapter, and a single charge gives the device roughly a week’s worth of juice so you’re not left hunting for batteries. A color LCD readout on the remote provides quick and convenient access to your favorite channels and most-used commands.

The Logitech Harmony 700 universal remote has earned excellent reviews from CNET and PCMag, along with an impressive 4.4-star user rating on Best Buy. This unit generally goes for around $60 on other websites but Best Buy currently has it on sale for just $40, making it a solid bargain if you are on the market for a battery-free, all-in-one remote for your home theater setup. Note that the Harmony 700 has been recently discontinued by Logitech in favor of the 650, which is a similar model that requires batteries and is not rechargeable. If you are thinking of buying this remote, now is a great time to snag one for a discount before it’s gone.

$40 on Best Buy