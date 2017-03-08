Enjoy premium audio with MartinLogan Motion 4 speaker, now $74 off on Amazon

If you’re looking to add a good bookshelf speaker to your home theater or office audio setup, now is a great time to snag a discount on some premium hardware. The highly rated MartinLogan Motion 4 bookshelf speaker is now available on Amazon for $175, giving you a nice discount of 30 percent off of the regular price of $249.

This attractive bookshelf speaker is part of the MartinLogan Motion family of premium home audio components. The Motion 4 comes in at just 12.6 inches tall and weighs roughly six pounds, making it a good choice for your desk or shelf, and the unit can also be mounted to your wall. The included wall brackets give you two different mounting options — either vertically or tilted at a 20-degree angle — for directed sound. The sleek body features push-style terminals and curved inserts that make it easy to guide the speaker wires into place. The housing is compatible with banana plugs as well.

The Motion 4 delivers high-end audio via a proprietary Folded Motion tweeter that replaces the standard 1-inch dome tweeter found on many speakers. This unique design has a much greater surface area than 1-inch tweeters, minimizing distortion and improving response for crisp and realistic highs. For bass, the Motion 4 utilizes a compact Folded Motion cascading port which is folded over itself and placed inside the housing, delivering deeper and clearer lows than other speakers of this size are usually capable of.

A single black MartinLogan Motion 4 bookshelf speaker costs $175 at its current sale price, which would bring a pair of them to $350 — about $100 more than buying a single unit at its normal cost. If you’re looking to buy a pair and want to add a matching center speaker, you can increase your savings with the MartinLogan Motion 6 or Motion 8 which are also currently on sale for 30 percent off.

Buy it for $135 on Amazon