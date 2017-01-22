Track more than just steps with this discounted $70 Misfit Ray fitness tracker

Fitness trackers come with all sorts of bells and whistles but at the end of the day, some are simply better than others. This model, the Misfit Ray Fitness Tracker, has two major perks: It tracks all of your activities and it doesn’t require charging, as it operates on replaceable button cell batteries that only need to be changed about every six months. The device normally retails for $100, but is currently discounted to $70, saving you 30 percent.

The Misfit Ray tracks steps, calories, and distance, as well as your other fitness activities such as cycling, soccer, tennis, basketball, swimming, and more. It’s also a sleep tracker, recording how much sleep you’re getting while breaking down the data into light and deep sleep results. You can also set sleep goals and alarms to ensure you’re getting the proper amount of rest your body needs.

The Misfit Ray is water-resistant, so in addition to tracking water sport activities, it can be worn 24/7, providing a better overall picture of your health and fitness incentives.

The Misfit Ray isn’t just a fitness tracker — it’s a smart device as well, allowing you to set vibration alerts for call and text notifications, personal alarms, and movement reminders to help you stay active. The wearable is equipped with a smart button and can pair to your other smart devices to control them from your wrist. It syncs with other fitness and health apps like LoseIt!, Runkeeper, MapMyFitness, and MyFitnessPal, as well as customization apps such as IFTTT.

With a wide range of compatibility, including Apple, Samsung, Google, and Android devices, it’s easy to pair all your smart devices together and see your fitness results on your screen size of your choice.

Lastly, the unique design of the Misfit Ray is hard to overlook. It’s crafted out of an anodized aluminum cylinder, features a multicolor LED progress display, and contains hidden 8-mm spring bars that allow it to be worn in a variety of ways. Wear it on your wrist as a regular, standalone fitness tracker or place it on any standard accessory, such as your favorite watch band, bracelet, or necklace.

For a limited time, the Misfit Ray Fitness Tracker is available for $70 (a $30 or 30 percent savings) on Amazon.

$70 on Amazon