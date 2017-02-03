Monoprice home theater system takes your entertainment room to next level (25% off)

There are standard TV setups, and then there are real entertainment centers — rooms that make you feel as immersed in what you’re watching as you do when you’re in a theater. If you’ve already spent a pretty penny on a killer TV, or even if you’re just looking to upgrade your existing entertainment room layout, the next logical step is to invest in a home theater system such as the Monoprice 10565 Premium 5.1 Channel Home Theater System with Subwoofer, currently discounted by 25 percent, to only $171, on Amazon.

This entertainment system consists of four satellite speakers, a single center speaker, and 8-inch down-firing subwoofer. The single center speaker features a 3-inch polypropylene midrange driver and a 3/4-inch aluminum dome tweeter, while the subwoofer boasts four large rubber feet to reduce floor vibrations. Together, these units deliver many of the same features as higher-end surround sound systems but are available at a much more affordable price point. The subwoofer is particularly impressive, as you can use it with any amplifier, thanks to both line level and speaker level stereo inputs. It also has a built-in phase control switch on the rear that lets you adjust the phase of the subwoofer as needed.

The 100-watt, 5.1-channel home theater system is compact and relatively lightweight, making it easy to mount in a way that complements the exact layout of your entertainment room. Spring-loaded speaker terminals and the stereo line level and speaker level inputs help to reduce the number of cables needed, allowing you to keep the aesthetics of your room in order. The theater system is easy to set up and has a stylishly modern design.

The Monoprice 10565 Premium 5.1 Channel Home Theater System with Subwoofer regularly retails for $229 but is currently discounted to only $171 on Amazon, giving you a full 25 percent ($59) discount.

