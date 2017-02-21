Extend your router’s reach with Netgear AC750 Wi-Fi range extender, now $30

If your Wi-Fi network has been dropping connections, don’t hurry to replace your router just yet. Range extenders are an affordable and user-friendly way to upgrade your Wi-Fi connectivity if your router isn’t giving you the coverage you need. Highly rated models like the Netgear AC750 Wi-Fi range extender, now available for $30 on Amazon, can help you eliminate dropped connections and dead zones in your home or office by giving your wireless router’s signal a much-needed boost.

The Netgear AC750 Wi-Fi range extender is compatible with virtually any Wi-Fi router and can extend your wireless connection to any of your computers or mobile devices. The AC750 EX3700 can be set up wherever you have a standard power outlet — just plug it in and enjoy boosted dual band Wi-Fi in areas with a weak signal. Two adjustable antennae deliver speeds of up to 750Mbps.

An Ethernet port on the side of the unit also lets you create a wired connection if you need it, and Access Point mode can turn the AC750 EX3700 into a convenient Wi-Fi hot spot. When performing data-heavy tasks like HD video streaming and online gaming, FastLane technology utilizes both bands at once to create a faster single connection. To help you locate the best place to install the range extender, Netgear’s Wi-Fi Analytics App analyzes your local network’s signal in various rooms and lets you know where a boost is needed most. After installation, the app can continue to monitor your signal strength, speed, and channel traffic.

On sale for 33 percent off of the normal price, the Netgear AC750 Wi-Fi range extender can now be had on Amazon for just $30. If you’ve been suffering from weak signals or dead zones in your home, then the AC750 EX3700 might be just what you need to boost your router’s Wi-Fi so you can enjoy a stable wireless connection almost anywhere.

