Innovative Nextbit Robin smartphone with cloud storage is now $160

Amazon is currently offering a 36 percent discount on the popular and well-reviewed Nextbit Robin smartphone, bringing the price down to just $160 for the mint green version. The navy blue model is also available for just a few dollars more at $165.

The Nextbit Robin is a unique device in more ways than one. The Android smartphone is a result of a successful crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter that raised over $1 million within two weeks. The Robin is also notable in that it merges the standard 32GB of internal memory with 100GB of cloud storage, allowing you to back up your files without having to worry about data loss if your phone goes missing.

Spec-wise, the Nextbit Robin boasts a 5.2-inch capacitive IPS touchscreen with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 and a pixel density of 424ppi. Durable and scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass 4 helps to keep the display looking clean and pretty. Under the hood, the phone runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 808 chipset with combined dual-core 1.8 GHz and quad-core 1.44 GHz ARM processors. The phone ships with Android Marshmallow 6.0 and comes unlocked from the factory to work with GSM network carriers.

We reviewed the Nextbit Robin smartphone last year and gave it a thumbs-up with a solid rating of 7.0. Our original review took some points off for the phone’s slow camera and instability issues with the included gallery app, but these problems are said to have been addressed with subsequent firmware updates from Nextbit. Be sure to check out recent customer reviews on Amazon — the Robin currently has a 4.1-star rating with roughly 400 reviews — to see what users are saying.

The Nextbit Robin smartphone was considered a good value when it debuted with a price tag of $400 in February of 2016, so its current availability at just $160 on Amazon represents a pretty solid bargain if you’re on the market for a new Android phone.

$160 on Amazon