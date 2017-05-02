Take $18 off OxyLED motion-activated bed lights with this short-time promotion

Waking up and getting out of bed in the middle of the night is an unfortunate necessity sometimes, but being unable to see the floor in the dark can be a pain – quite literally if you stub your toe or step on something. Installing a strip of running lights along the floor or your bed frame is a way to save your feet that doesn’t require you to turn on a light and disturb others in the room.

The OxyLED motion-activated bed lights are an inexpensive solution to this old problem. This handy light strip mounts below your mattress and automatically turns on if it senses your movement. When you wake up in the middle of the night and swing your legs out onto the floor, the OxyLED lights will immediately emit a soft, warm glow that gently illuminates the floor around your bed without taxing your sleepy eyes or waking anyone else.

A single light strip is just under five feet long and features energy-efficient LED bulbs. The small passive infrared motion sensor is powered by either 3 AAA batteries or USB for use with a USB- to-AC adapter. You can customize the lighting timer so that the activated lights stay on for as little as 30 seconds or as long as 10 minutes, and multiple strips can be connected together for use with one sensor. Although purpose-built for beds, the OxyLED motion-activated lights could also be used for doorways, cabinets, or anywhere else you wish to add some running lights.

The OxyLED motion-activated bed lights are currently priced at $19 after an $11 discount, but a limited-time promotion shaves another $7 off the price, bringing these light strips down to just $12 on Amazon for a total savings of $18. To get this price, simply click on the promotion details on the Amazon product page, hit the “redeem” button, add the product to your cart, and the extra discount will appear at checkout.

