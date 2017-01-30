Stock up on outdoor gear with Patagonia’s 30 percent off January sale

If you find yourself using a lot of outdoor tech, then you really can’t have enough good outdoor wear to go with it. Stock up for the year ahead with Patagonia’s January Sale, a limited time 30 percent off web promo featuring deals on gear for men, women, and children. The promo is live now and runs through Tuesday, January 31.
To find what you need, you can filter by the basics including surfing, size, and color. Additionally, you can search more detailed by sport, such as climbing or surfing, or by materials & technology, such: as GORE-TEX, which offers unique solutions for specific activities and climate conditions along with a “Guaranteed to Keep You Dry” promise; H2No, which is a waterproof, windproof and breathable water-repellent shell fabric with a waterproof/breathable membrane, and an ultralight knit backer; or by Polartec, which combines never before seen levels of air permeability with durable hydrostatic resistance to keep you dry both from within and from out.
In this web-exclusive promo you’ll find everything from vests and jackets to wetsuits, but for time’s sake we’ve handpicked some of the best deals below:
Men’s Deals
M’s Windsweep 3-in-1 Jacket
Regular Price: $379 | Deal Price: $265
Men’s Nano Puff® Jacket
Regular Price: $199 | Deal Price: $139
Men’s Super Alpine Jacket
Regular Price: $599 | Deal Price: $359–$419
Men’s Refugitive Jacket
Regular Price: $499 | Deal Price: $299–$349
Men’s Stretch Nano Storm® Jacket
Regular Price: $449 | Deal Price: $314
Men’s Stormdrift Parka
Regular Price: $449 | Deal Price: $314
Men’s Torrentshell Pants
Regular Price: $99 | Deal Price: $69
Women’s Deals
Women’s Vosque 3-in-1 Parka
Regular Price: $449 | Deal Price: $314
Women’s Windsweep Down Hoody
Regular Price: $349 | Deal Price: $244
Women’s Dual Aspect Hoody
Regular Price: $249 | Deal Price: $124–$174
Women’s M10™ Jacket
Regular Price: $399 | Deal Price: $279
Gear Deals
Ascensionist Pack 35L
Regular Price: $149 | Deal Price: $104
Ascensionist Pack 25L
Regular Price: $99 | Deal Price: $69
Nine Trails Pack 15L
Regular Price: $79 | Deal Price: $55
Chacabuco Pack 32L
Regular Price: $99 | Deal Price: $69
Check out all of Patagonia’s January Sale deals online now at Patagonia.com.