Stock up on outdoor gear with Patagonia’s 30 percent off January sale

If you find yourself using a lot of outdoor tech, then you really can’t have enough good outdoor wear to go with it. Stock up for the year ahead with Patagonia’s January Sale, a limited time 30 percent off web promo featuring deals on gear for men, women, and children. The promo is live now and runs through Tuesday, January 31.

To find what you need, you can filter by the basics including surfing, size, and color. Additionally, you can search more detailed by sport, such as climbing or surfing, or by materials & technology, such: as GORE-TEX, which offers unique solutions for specific activities and climate conditions along with a “Guaranteed to Keep You Dry” promise; H2No, which is a waterproof, windproof and breathable water-repellent shell fabric with a waterproof/breathable membrane, and an ultralight knit backer; or by Polartec, which combines never before seen levels of air permeability with durable hydrostatic resistance to keep you dry both from within and from out.

In this web-exclusive promo you’ll find everything from vests and jackets to wetsuits, but for time’s sake we’ve handpicked some of the best deals below:

Men’s Deals

M’s Windsweep 3-in-1 Jacket

Regular Price: $379 | Deal Price: $265

Men’s Nano Puff® Jacket

Regular Price: $199 | Deal Price: $139

Men’s Super Alpine Jacket

Regular Price: $599 | Deal Price: $359–$419

Men’s Refugitive Jacket

Regular Price: $499 | Deal Price: $299–$349

Men’s Stretch Nano Storm® Jacket

Regular Price: $449 | Deal Price: $314

Men’s Stormdrift Parka

Regular Price: $449 | Deal Price: $314

Men’s Torrentshell Pants

Regular Price: $99 | Deal Price: $69

Women’s Deals

Women’s Vosque 3-in-1 Parka

Regular Price: $449 | Deal Price: $314

Women’s Windsweep Down Hoody

Regular Price: $349 | Deal Price: $244

Women’s Dual Aspect Hoody

Regular Price: $249 | Deal Price: $124–$174

Women’s M10™ Jacket

Regular Price: $399 | Deal Price: $279

Gear Deals

Ascensionist Pack 35L

Regular Price: $149 | Deal Price: $104

Ascensionist Pack 25L

Regular Price: $99 | Deal Price: $69

Nine Trails Pack 15L

Regular Price: $79 | Deal Price: $55

Chacabuco Pack 32L

Regular Price: $99 | Deal Price: $69

Check out all of Patagonia’s January Sale deals online now at Patagonia.com.