Score 10 percent off Parallels Desktop 12 with coupon code through Feb 24

Software and hardware don’t always come in the perfect package, and this issue comes up most with Windows and Mac users. Sometimes you love your hardware (whichever brand of the two) but need to run different software or vice versa. Instead of being tied down to just one option, switch it up with a program that allows you to have the best of both worlds such as Parallels Desktop 12, currently 10 percent off with coupon code AFF17FEB from now until February 24.

More: Parallels Desktop 12 For Mac Debuts With The Stand-Alone Parallels Toolbox

Parallels Desktop 12 allows you to run Windows on your Mac without any hassle. The program lets you run Windows apps like they are native to Mac or PC. Released last year in August, Parallels Desktop 12 is bundled with a brand new set of tools called Parallels Toolbox, which is an app which contains over 20 new utilities designed to make virtualization a little easier, and a little more user-friendly. The toolbox streamlines some important everyday tasks, such password-protecting individual files, downloading videos from sites like Facebook and Vimeo, and recording desktop screencasts.

This latest version of Parallels has three different versions: Desktop, Pro, and Business. Pro and Business customers get expanded technical support and a complimentary copy of Parallels Access, which allows you to remotely access up to five Macs or PCs from anywhere. Parallels Desktop 12 is optimized for Windows 10 and MacOS Sierra and includes 500 GB of online backup storage for one year.

The program lets you quickly switch between Mac and Windows, so if you’re new to Mac, you can keep your familiar Windows experience, in full screen. You can easily run your favorite programs, such as Visio or Adobe Photoshop, as you usually experience them. Simply select your primary use, and Parallels Desktop 12 will optimize performance for you. Not just designed for Windows, Parallels Desktop 12 allows you to run a wide variety of operating systems including OS X, Windows 10, 8.1 & 7, Linux, and Google ChromeTM.

Parallels Desktop Pro Edition gives your virtual machines more processing power — up to 64 GB vRAM and 16 vCPUs per virtual machine. Select productivity, games, design, or development and the program automatically optimizes your virtual machine settings and performance for you. If you go with the Business edition you get centralized administration and management and a unified volume license key.

As part of a special offer, from February 20 to February 24, you can get 10 percent off Parallels Desktop 12 directly from Parallels using coupon code AFF17FEB.

Buy at Parallels