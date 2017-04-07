Take the plunge with the Photive Hydra waterproof speaker, now $30 on Amazon

Sometimes a song just needs to be shared, and those built-in speakers on most phones and tablets often don’t cut it. As the weather starts calling us all outside, a portable wireless speaker is a must-have for sharing your music. Waterproof models like the Photive Hydra waterproof speaker, now $30 on Amazon, are especially well-suited for the great outdoors.

Spring brings with it warmer weather, outdoor adventures, water sports, and, unfortunately but inevitably, some rain. The Photive Hydra speaker’s watertight housing has a rating of IP66, which guarantees complete protection against dust, dirt, sand, and moisture. Bring your music to the beach, the pool, or even in the shower without worry. Caught in a sudden spring downpour? No need to worry about losing your tunes while scrambling for cover.

More: Take 50 percent off the bass-boosting Sony MDR-XB950AP over-ear headphones

Along with being waterproof, the durable rubberized housing offers shock resistance and an aluminum front panel for some added protection against bumps and falls. Buttons on the top of the speaker provide built-in playback controls if your Bluetooth-connected device is out of reach, and a sealed panel on the side comes off for easy access to the power switch, auxiliary input, and charging port.

Bluetooth connectivity lets the Photive Hydra speaker sync wirelessly with your laptop, phone, tablet, or other other compatible device, while the internal battery keeps your music playing for up to eight hours before needing a charge. Two 40mm drivers and an integrated passive subwoofer deliver crisp, high-quality audio that won’t sound muddy even at high volumes.

The Photive Hydra waterproof speaker retails for $100 but is currently available from Amazon for just $30, a $70 (70 percent) discount. Boasting a 4.5-star user rating based on more than 4,000 reviews, as well as a one-year, no-questions-asked warranty, this speaker won’t let you (or the party) down.

Buy it for $30 on Amazon