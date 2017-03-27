Get the Polar H7 Bluetooth Heart Rate Sensor & Fitness Tracker for 56% off today only

Working out without some guidance can be less than rewarding. In some cases, you can exert more effort and see less than ideal results. Coaches and personal trainers make sense, but their hourly rates add up. Or you can look to smart fitness tech to achieve fitness goals. One such device that helps you get the most out of your workout sessions is the Polar H7 Bluetooth Heart Rate Sensor & Fitness Tracker, which is discounted today (March 27) only on Amazon by more than 50 percent.

More: The Best Fitness Tracker You Can Buy

The tracker accurately displays your heart rate directly on your mobile phone. By knowing your exact heart rate, you can reach your fitness goals faster by training at the right intensity and avoiding under- or overtraining.

The smart fitness device allows you to plan, train, and analyze and share your fitness goals. To plan the perfect workout, choose a training target, such as burn calories or beat your best distance, and let Polar Beat guide you. The device acts as a personal trainer, allowing you to choose your favorite activity from more than 100 sport profiles and receive real-time voice guidance while you train. Post-workout you can see your results and monitor your progress. you can either get a quick overview or go in-depth with the free Polar Flow web service. You can also share your results with friends to help stay motivated and get positive feedback.

The Polar H7 is compatible with select Apple and Android devices. The Polar H7 has a powerful battery life, and you can get even more out of it by detaching the transmitter from the chest strap after every use. The fabric chest strap seamlessly adapts to your body shape and comes with a limited two-year manufacturer’s warranty.

The Polar H7 Bluetooth Heart Rate Sensor & Fitness Tracker normally retails for $80, but is discounted to $35 on Amazon today only, for a savings of $45 (56 percent).

Buy it now from:

Amazon