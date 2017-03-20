Sleek and powerful Portal Wi-Fi router is available for $149 through March

If you use Wi-Fi in a residential area such as an apartment complex, you are very likely not getting the speeds that you are paying for. Network congestion, caused by too many neighboring connections to the same data channels, can slow your wireless internet down considerably. Now $51 off on Amazon until the end of March, the Portal Wi-Fi router is a simple and elegant solution to boost your wireless speeds by making sure that nearby networks and devices aren’t crowding you out.

To solve the problem of signal congestion, the Portal Wi-Fi router features patented FastLanes technology, which creates four unused data streams on the 5GHz spectrum reserved for you and your devices. This highly effective FastLanes feature and its super-simple setup are two of the main reasons the Portal earned an 8.0 rating from our review team and was named one of the best routers on the market today.

Nine powerful internal antennas provide blanket coverage of up to 3,000 square feet, and the Portal is Mesh 2.0-compatible in case want to integrate your Portal into a larger mesh Wi-Fi network. The router utilizes dual-band AC2400 connectivity for a throughput of 2,400 Mbps. MU-MIMO technology allows multiple clients to connect to and use your network without their devices fighting each other for bandwidth, a feature that is particularly important for homes with users who frequently perform data-heavy tasks such as 4K streaming or online gaming.

The Portal Wi-Fi router normally comes in at $200, but a month-long promotion brings the price of this simple, sleek, and powerful router down to just $149 on Amazon. This $51 discount is good until the end of March. If network congestion is affecting your internet speeds, then now is a great time to take 25 percent off one of our favorite home routers so you can enjoy faster congestion-free Wi-Fi.

