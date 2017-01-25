We have a Raspberry Pi 3 bundle deal for everyone from gamers to home theater fans

The Raspberry Pi is one of the most versatile and understated computing platforms you can find. Priced at $35 for the basic board, it can be outfitted and turned into a low-budget media center PC, a classic gaming station, or an Internet of Things base station for your smart home.
In terms of hardware, the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B packs a 1.2GHz, 64-bit quad-core ARMv8 CPU paired with 1GB of RAM. There’s also onboard Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, a MicroSD slot, four USB ports, and a full-size HDMI port. Overall, it provides a solid foundation for all types of DIY projects.
Below, we’ve rounded up a variety of deals on different Raspberry Pi 3 bundles. So whether you’re into retro gaming or hoping to build a Raspberry Pi-based media center, we’ve got something for everyone.
LoveRPi Raspberry Pi 3 Complete Starter Kit
This Raspberry Pi bundle comes with an 8GB MicroSD card preloaded with the latest Raspbian OS. Also included is a 2.5-amp Micro USB power supply, 3-foot HDMI cable, two heat sinks to keep your board running cool, and a clear ABS enclosure to protect your Raspberry Pi and give you access to its ports. Although we’ve seen this kit for as much as $70, Amazon has it for $55.
Vilros Raspberry Pi RetroPie Gaming Kit
Relive the days of side-scrolling platform games with the Raspberry Pi RetroPie Gaming Kit. This bundle is similar to the aforementioned Love RPi Raspberry Pi 3, with the main difference being that this kit includes a 32GB Kingston Class 10 MicroSD card preloaded with RetroPie software and one Buffalo classic USB game controller. Otherwise, you get a similar enclosure case, two heat sinks, a power supply, and a 5-foot HDMI cable. RetroPie lets you turn your Raspberry Pi into an all-in one arcade console by emulating various consoles including the Apple II, Dreamcast, Game Boy, Neo Geo, Nintendo Entertainment System, and Atari Jaguar, among others. Although this bundle typically sells for around $110, Amazon offers it for $85.
The Complete Raspberry Pi 3 Starter Kit
This Raspberry Pi 3 bundle was designed for the DIYer who isn’t sure what project they want to take on. It comes with all the necessary hardware you need and also throws in 24 hours worth of online courses to help you get started in a variety of DIY projects.
Courses include a 7-hour IoT course, a two -hour robotics course, a seven-hour web development course, and an hourlong crash course on everything Raspberry Pi, among others. Combined, the courses cost more than $200, but our DT Shop offers it all as one neat $99 package.
Raspberry Pi 3 Complete LCD Display Kit
Another DIY bundle courtesy of our DT Shop, this Raspberry Pi starter kit includes a 7-inch, 800 x 480-pixel touchscreen. The display lets you turn your Raspberry Pi into a handheld hub from which you can browse the web, write programs, and more. The screen can double as a virtual keyboard, but you can also opt to pair it with a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse.
This bundle costs $115 and is about $13 less expensive than buying each component separately.
Vilros Raspberry Pi 3 Basic Starter Kit
If you already have a spare HDMI cable and microSD card laying around and just need a basic kit to get started, then this Raspberry Pi bundle is for you. Like most kits, this starter bundle includes the Raspberry Pi 3 B, two heat sinks, and a 2.5-amp USB power supply, and also comes with an attractive black plastic case instead of the clear housing. Available for just $50, this top-selling bundle is the cheapest kit on this list and makes a great starter package for those who already have an HDMI cable and microSD card and don’t want to pay extra for those components.