We have a Raspberry Pi 3 bundle deal for everyone from gamers to home theater fans

The Raspberry Pi is one of the most versatile and understated computing platforms you can find. Priced at $35 for the basic board, it can be outfitted and turned into a low-budget media center PC, a classic gaming station, or an Internet of Things base station for your smart home.

In terms of hardware, the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B packs a 1.2GHz, 64-bit quad-core ARMv8 CPU paired with 1GB of RAM. There’s also onboard Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, a MicroSD slot, four USB ports, and a full-size HDMI port. Overall, it provides a solid foundation for all types of DIY projects.

Below, we’ve rounded up a variety of deals on different Raspberry Pi 3 bundles. So whether you’re into retro gaming or hoping to build a Raspberry Pi-based media center, we’ve got something for everyone.

