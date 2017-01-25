RAVPower FileHub Plus is a $34 all-in-one router, charger, and streaming device

It’s easy to forget accessories for your tech when you’re on the go, especially when carrying multiple devices, as is the case for many of us. Chargers, cables, card readers, Wi-Fi dongles, and more are easily forgotten or lost when traveling, but increasingly compact technology has given rise to a variety of all-in-one devices like the RAVPower FileHub Plus.

This handy and versatile unit is a veritable jack-of-all-trades, and at just 6 inches long and 2 inches thick, it can easily slip into your pocket or bag. The RAVPower FileHub Plus features USB and Micro USB ports, as well as an SD card slot, allowing you to connect, manage, and transfer files between your drives and devices. The WAN port enables Ethernet connectivity and turns the unit into a portable wireless router, allowing you to create a new Wi-Fi access point. In bridge mode, the RAVPower can extend an existing Wi-Fi network by making a wireless connection to the main router and broadcasting a new signal of its own.

Along with data management and Wi-Fi capability, the RAVPower FileHub Plus boasts a built-in 6,000mAh battery and serves as a portable charger for when you need some power in a pinch. The FileHub can also stand in as a portable streaming and file-sharing platform — up to five phones, tablets, or other smart devices can connect to the unit via local Wi-Fi to share and stream videos, music, and other media. The RAVPower is also compatible with DLNA devices like Google Chromecast and Roku.

The RAVPower FileHub Plus currently boasts an impressive five-star rating from more than 40 customers on Amazon. If you’re looking to simplify your mobile tech setup and need a device that can also fit in your pocket, RAVPower’s all-in-one power bank, data reader, media streamer, and Wi-Fi router is a popular and affordable option that retails for just $34.

$34 on Amazon