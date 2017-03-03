Secure your home with a Ring Stick Up Cam for only $169 for a limited time

With today’s technology burglaries, lost packages, and other hassles usually endured when you’re not at home don’t have to be occurrences you just deal with. Now you can better monitor what’s going on at your front door no matter where you are with a smart security camera, such as the Ring Stick Up Cam, currently $30 off on Amazon.

We first saw the Ring Stick Up Cam at CES in 2016 when it debuted and were impressed with how it gives an extra boost of security to your video doorbell. The stick-up cam works in conjunction with the Ring Video Doorbell, which earned an 8.0 rating from our reviewer. Together, the duo delivers an enhanced level of home security, even when you’re not there.

The stick-up cam is the only wireless outdoor security camera with HD video and two-way audio, meaning you can both see and interact with anyone at your front door. Get stunning clarity with the HD camera and use your smartphone, tablet, or PC to see, hear and speak to anyone on your property. Easily monitor your home even in the dark, as the device has infrared night vision so you always have a real-time view of your property. Conveniently, you don’t need to stare at the camera feed all day to get any use out of it. The cam features motion detection thanks to built-in motion sensors that will send you instant alerts when the sensors detect activity on your property.

The camera is both wire-free and weather-resistant, which allows you to easily mount it anywhere you want using the included tool kit. It comes with a weather-resistant USB cable to provide a continual charge, or you can opt to purchase the Ring Solar Panel, which is sold separately. Finally, the camera comes with lifetime purchase protection, to ensure you get the most use possible out of it.

The Ring Stick Up Cam normally retails for $199 but is currently discounted to $169 on Amazon, providing a $30 or 15 percent discount.

