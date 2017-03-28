Save $21 on the Roku Premiere+ 4K media streamer, now just $79 from Amazon

Media streamers have exploded in popularity in recent years, leading to the introduction of so many different models that it can make a shopper’s head spin. Many TVs even come with built-in smart functionality today but often don’t feature the wide array of apps and services of a dedicated streaming device. If you’re in the market for an affordable media streamer but the sheer number of different models is giving you choice paralysis, consider the excellent Roku Premiere+ which is now on sale for $79 on Amazon.

The Roku Premiere+ was announced last September and is our favorite choice among the best TV streaming devices. It’s easy to see why: Aimed at users who want to enjoy their favorite shows and movies in crisp Ultra HD, this new member of the Roku family is one of the least expensive ways to start streaming in 4K. The Premiere+ supports HDR content for a true next-gen HD picture, and high-speed dual-band 802.11 AC Wi-Fi delivers fast streaming for fewer disruptions due to buffering or latency. Notably, this Roku offers 60fps capability as well, giving it a leg up over many of its competitors that don’t yet feature this.

The RF remote features “point-anywhere” functionality as well as a 3.5mm jack for the included stereo earbuds so you can enjoy your shows and movies in private without disturbing others. Additionally, Night Listening can selectively muffle loud noises coming from the TV. Like other Roku devices, the Premiere+ offers a myriad of 4K and HD streaming apps such as NetFlix, Hulu, and Amazon, among many others.

The Roku Premiere+ normally costs $100, but a $21 discount brings this great streaming device down to just $79. We don’t know how long this discount will last, so if you’re looking for a streamer to enjoy your shows and movies in UHD, the Premiere+ is one of the most affordable 4K-capable units on the market and a great deal at this limited-time low price.

Buy it on Amazon for $79