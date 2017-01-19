Create your perfect workspace with Sabrent’s universal dock, now only $90 on Amazon

Gone are the days of working on a single small monitor with a 4:3 aspect ratio. Computer displays keep getting bigger as workspaces grow larger, with users demanding increased multi-tasking capability from their devices. Innovative products like the Sabrent universal docking station are uniquely designed to meet this demand, offering easy use of multiple high-definition video outputs via a compact device that can fit in your pocket.

We all have opinions about the Windows Vs. MacOS debate, but the Sabrent universal docking station keeps both teams happy by working seamlessly with either operating system. This particular model is compatible with laptops as well, allowing you to quickly integrate your portable computer into your desktop work station.

The unit features HDMI and DVI connections for the simultaneous use of two standard monitors. With the addition of a laptop, the total number of displays can be brought up to three, providing plenty of desktop real estate for even the most hardcore multi-taskers. Three high-speed USB 3.0 ports – two output, one input – allow for rapid data transfers of up to 5GB per second. Dual USB 2.0 outputs offer extra connectivity for peripherals, and two more USB 2.4A fast-charging ports take care of any power needs.

Along with the video and USB connections, the docking station features an Ethernet port for wired Internet as well as audio input/output jacks for speakers, headphones, and a microphone. The sleek housing can also serve as a stand for your smartphone or tablet while charging the device or using it as a stand-alone display.

Sabrent is a manufacturer of highly-rated computer and mobile accessories, and their docking station is no exception. We haven’t had the chance to test out the Sabrent universal docking station yet, but Amazon users have given it a solid 4.2-star rating with over 150 reviews. This feature-laden docking station is now available for 40 percent off, coming in at just $90.

$90 on Amazon