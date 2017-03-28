Track your workouts with the Samsung Gear Fit 2, now $50 off from Amazon

Activity trackers have become some of the most popular smart devices in recent years with makers like Fitbit and Garmin releasing a wide array of fitness-focused smartwatches. Samsung is giving these other activity trackers a run for their money, however, with devices like the excellent Gear Fit 2 smartwatch which is now available on Amazon for just $130.

The Samsung Gear Fit 2 is a sleek and feature-rich smartwatch that arguably out-competes comparable Fitbit and Garmin models, earning its place as our favorite fitness tracker. The full color display gives you a real-time readout of your exercise and health metrics including distance, calories burned, heart rate, sleep quality, and more. Built-in GPS also makes it easy to record your location for a visual map of your movements. Auto-tracking means you don’t have to manually set the device when you begin your workout: the Gear Fit 2 can detect your movements and instantly begin tracking a variety of activities from running to cycling.

Along with your fitness stats, the curved AMOLED display can receive and display alerts and text messages when synced with your iOS or Android phone via Bluetooth, letting you respond without having to pull out your device. You can also store your favorite tracks on the Gear Fit 2 for listening during workouts or you can stream music from your smartphone via Spotify. Your activity metrics are uploaded to your profile when paired with the Samsung Gear app, and with the S Health app you can set personal goals and create challenges for yourself and others for some extra motivation.

Normally $180, the Samsung Gear Fit 2 now comes in at just $130 on Amazon for a limited time giving you a generous 28-percent discount. If you are in the market for a solid activity tracker, now is a great time to score a deal on one of our favorite models.

