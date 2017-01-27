Score $50 off the Samsung Gear S3 Frontier smartwatch for a limited time

In our December Samsung Gear S3 Frontier review, we not only stated that it is the best smartwatch an Android owner can buy, but also that it feels like it’s worth the $350 price tag. It’s because both claims still resonate as true, that this Samsung Gear 3S Frontier deal is worth sharing. For a limited time, Amazon has discounted the smartwatch to $300, giving you a $50 or 15 percent savings — which is enough to warrant this is a good deal, seeing as you’re already spending hundreds on a single watch.

The smart watch has a sporty design, with a rugged silicone strap, an always-on watch face, and a classic rotating steel bezel you can use to access apps and notifications. It’s crafted out of stainless steel and has an IP68 waterproof rating, meaning it can withstand water depth of up to 1 meter for thirty minutes, much less a minor rain shower while you’re wearing it outdoors. The watch has a slip-on strap that is comfortable but can attract dirt, so you may want to replace it with any standard 22mm wristband.

Beyond the aesthetics, the high-end software and specialized features are what really make the device worth the full purchase price. The smartwatch runs Samsung’s proprietary software known as Tizen. From the main watch face, you can rotate the bezel right or swipe to move through various widget screens, with widgets such as Flipboard and your music control center. While not in use, your most used widgets intuitively remain on your home screen.

With the built-in Bluetooth, you can receive texts, emails, and alerts without reaching for your phone or use the built-in speaker and microphone, to make and answer calls hands free. Aside from Bluetooth, there is also built-in Wi-Fi functionality so you can easily connect the smartwatch to your home or work network. The watch has Samsung Pay built in, allowing you to make payments with your wrist (even without your phone or wallet handy), along with a GPS to easily track your activity at your location.

Finally, you can use the watch 24/7 for days on a single charge and when you do need to add some power, a convenient wireless charger allows you to power up the device without completely slowing you down.

$300 on Amazon