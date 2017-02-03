Sennheiser HD 461 headphones are easy on your ears and on your wallet (33 percent off)

Audiophiles can be a hard lot to please, but Sennheiser knows how to deliver quality headphones to even the pickiest of customers. A household name in the field of home audio, the German company carries a long lineup of highly rated headphones to suit any budget and proves that you don’t need to break the bank for a quality set of ear cans. Now on sale for $40, the Sennheiser HD 461 headphones are one such pair that will be music to your ears as well as your wallet.

The Sennheiser HD 461 is a full-size pair of over-ear headphones with a closed-back cup design. Cushioned ear pads keep you comfortable for long periods of wear and the closed-back cups isolate noise while preventing you from hearing too much of what’s going on around you.

A three-button smart remote on the HD 461 cable allows you to control your calls and music when used with a compatible iOS and Android device, and the 1.4-meter cable detaches for portability and easier organization when traveling. Compared to the similar HD 471, the Sennheiser HD 461 headphones use stronger neodymium magnets for a bolder bass response that is tailor-made for gaming and bass-heavy music.

The Sennheiser HD 461 Headphones generally go for around $60 on most websites. For a limited time, Newegg is offering these highly rated cans for just $40 with free shipping and a two-year warranty, offering a solid 33-percent discount off of the usual price. Note that the HD 461 comes in two different models — the 461G for Android and the 461i for iOS devices – and the in-line controls may not work unless used with the correct operating system.

Both headsets are otherwise identical and use the standard 3.5mm cable, so they function just fine as normal headphones with any computer or other device that uses a 3.5mm audio jack.

$40 on Newegg