Ditch the cable with Skullcandy’s Ink’d wireless earbuds, now as low as $27

A quality pair of in-ear headphones is a must-have for your mobile devices. And Bluetooth connectivity now makes it easy to ditch the cables,. Trend-setter Apple, for example, has gone all-in on the Bluetooth bandwagon, ditching the 3.5mm headphone jack altogether on the latest iPhones.

Bluetooth headphones free you from having to be tethered to your device via a cable, so if you’ve been thinking about liberating yourself from wires, then consider the affordable Skullcandy Ink’d wireless earbuds. These in-ear headphones feature a Bluetooth receiver built into a lightweight flexible band that sits comfortably around your neck. The featherweight unit weighs only 24 grams, and the neck collar uses cable channels to keep the earbuds from flopping around, making it comfortable to wear all-day long.

The internal battery gives you eight hours of playback on a single charge, and the neckband has a built-in microphone and remote so you can take calls and control your music playback. The Bluetooth receiver offers a wireless range of up to 30 feet, so you don’t have to worry about dropped connections even when your connected device is stowed away. When not in use, the earbuds and neck band easily roll up so you can tuck them into your pocket or bag.

The Skullcandy Ink’d wireless earbuds include two sets of silicone gel ear pieces for a better fit that isolates sound, so you won’t hear too much outside noise and people around you won’t be bothered by your music. The drivers feature Supreme Sound technology that delivers crisp, clear audio.

The Skullcandy Ink’d wireless earbuds are normally $50, but you can enjoy a limited-time discount of up to $21, with the white pair priced at $29 and the black and royal blue models priced at $32 and $33, respectively. The red and black headphones are also available for $43 which still provides a nice 13 percent discount.

$29 on Amazon