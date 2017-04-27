Snag a Sony PlayStation 4 Slim with 500 GB storage for only $265 on Amazon

If you’ve had your eye on a Playstation 4, now might be the best the time to buy one — Amazon’s Sony PlayStation 4 Slim 500GB deal discounts the console to only $265 for a limited time.

When we reviewed this new slim model we found it impressive, especially the faster Wi-Fi. We’re also fond of the smaller chassis, fun design, and the more affordable price tag.

You can enjoy new games with rich, high-fidelity graphics, and engage in endless personal challenges while sharing your epic triumphs with the press of a button. The PS4 system lets you broadcast your gameplay in real-time, allowing your game time to be more social than ever.

With the PS Vita system, you can seamlessly play a range of PS4 titles on the 5-inch display over Wi-Fi access points in a local area network. Simply connect to your PS4 system, and you can manage your game downloads and be ready to play the moment you walk in the door. The compatible PlayStation App lets you control your PS4 remotely and allows you to stay up to date on the games you play while adding a second-screen experience to your favorite titles.

This model features a Suspend mode that eliminates the load time on your saved game and lets you immediately return to where you left off by pressing the power button. The console is slim and compact, allowing you to place it anywhere in your entertainment setup, and comes packed with 500 GB of storage.

This Sony PlayStation 4 Slim with 500 GB storage normally retails for $300 but is currently discounted to just $265 on Amazon, saving you $35 (12 percent).

Buy it now from:

Amazon