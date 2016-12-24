Great deal! Speck offers 30-40 percent off smartphone, tablet, and laptop cases

Everyone drops their smartphones and tablets. A good case can protect your investment and your mobile peace of mind. Speck’s protective cases consistently appear in our Best Cases roundups and now many of their most popular cases are discounted with free 2-day shipping.

Speck is deeply discounting many of its premium Presidio cases, CandyShell cases, and all iPhone 7 cases through Monday, December 26. All Speck cases come with a 30-day guarantee.

SPECK PRESIDIO CASES (30 PERCENT OFF):

Speck’s premium Presidio cases are available in clear, printed, and clear with glitter styles. The Presidio Grip models have raised rubber ridges for extra protection and to help you hold on to them. All Presidio cases have a two-layer structure, with polycarbonate on the outside and Speck’s trademarked Impactium dynamic shock-absorbing inner layer.

SPECK CANDYSHELL CASES (30 PERCENT OFF):

Speck’s CandyShell cases are certified to meet or exceed military-grade drop protection in a one-piece two layer design with raised bezel screen protection to protect the screen from phone face drops and rubberized protection for the power and volume buttons.

ALL SPECK IPHONE 7 CASES (30 PERCENT OFF):

Speck offers Presidio, Presidio Clear, Presidio Clear and Glitter, Presidio Inked, and Presidio Grip cases for the iPhone 7.

ALL SPECK TABLET CASES (40 PERCENT OFF):

Speck has four tablet case models including Stylefolio, Magfolio Stylus, Fitfolio, Wanderfolio, Durafolio, Smartshell, Handyshell, and iGuy iPad cases for kids. Some tablet cases are discounted even more than 40 percent.