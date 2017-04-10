Keep your passwords safe and handy with Sticky Password Premium, now 80% off

It’s common knowledge these days that using the same password for more than one login is risky, but remembering a huge list of long, complicated passwords can be impossible. If you do use a unique and complex password for every login, you likely have them all written down or saved somewhere. If that list is lost or stolen, however, you’ll be facing a security disaster.

Now there’s another option. You can easily secure your passwords with Sticky Password Premium, currently discounted by 80 percent on Amazon.

This password service works by giving you strong encrypted passwords for all your accounts, managed by a single master password that only you know. This award-winning password-management and form filler solution is available for Mac, Windows, iOS, and Android, and works in a variety of languages. Using this service, you can create strong, unique passwords for all of your accounts, ensuring that every login, from your Netflix account to your online banking, stays safe and secure.

Sticky Password Premium also makes your browsing experience faster and more enjoyable. The service automatically logs you into recognized sites you visit often, meaning you don’t have to waste time finding and typing in various passwords every time. You can even fill out online forms instantly using your secure saved information. When using the service, you get your choice of cloud-based or local storage for your password library, which means you can use the storage method that gives you the most peace of mind.

A lifetime subscription to Sticky Password Premium normally retails for $150 but through this limited-time offer, you can score a subscription for only $30, giving you a $120 (80 percent) discount.

