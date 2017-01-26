Charge your phone or give your car a boost with the Suaoki jump-starter, now $90

Having your phone die on you is annoying enough, but discovering that your car has a dead battery can be a major problem. You’re most likely to find out your car is dead when you need to go somewhere and jumping a dead battery usually requires another vehicle. The process can be a hassle even in the best circumstances and a car battery dying in the middle of nowhere is a quick way to find yourself stranded. With the Suaoki car jump-starter and portable charger, however, you’ll have all the power you need when you need it.

The Suaoki car jump-starter removes the need for another vehicle when you have to give your dead battery a boost. The device’s high-capacity 20,000mAh power supply can jump 12V batteries for any car with up to a 5.0-liter gas or 3.0-liter diesel engine. The included compact clamps work much like traditional jumping cables, but feature smart safety technology that protects against short-circuits and irregularities in voltage, current, and temperature that can potentially present a hazard when charging.

With two USB ports, the jump-starter can easily handle your smaller energy needs as well. Phones, tablets, and other devices that power up via USB can take advantage of the battery’s large capacity for multiple charges. An LCD readout on the side of the unit displays power levels, and a built-in LED light can serve as an emergency strobe or flashlight in a pinch.

The Suaoki car jump-starter is now available on Amazon for $90, giving you a 55 percent discount off of the usual price for a considerable savings of $110. At 9.4 inches long, 6.2 inches wide, and 4.5 inches thick, this handy and versatile jump-starter and charger can fit easily under a car seat or in a glove box for some extra peace of mind when you’re on the road.

$90 on Amazon