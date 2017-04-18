Get HD video on all your home devices with this over-the-air DVR, now $25 off

Never home at the right time to catch your favorite TV content? You can still save and stream your favorite shows, movies, sports, and more with a DVR that works with your HDTV antenna such as this Tablo OTA DVR, currently $25 off on Amazon. Unlike traditional DVRs tethered to a single TV with an HDMI cable, this next-generation DVR is OTA (over-the-air) and needs no HDMI connection.

The over-the-air DVR connects to your local network instead of your TV to stream live and recorded HDTV content over Wi-Fi or Ethernet. It can stream content to all connected devices inside your home or anywhere you have high-speed internet. As long as you’re within range (about 60 miles or so) of local TV broadcast towers you have access to free HDTV, using a simple ATSC antenna plugged into your TV.

With this single purchase and a TabloConnect Subscription, you can instantly save money streaming your favorite TV content in high definition without the cost or commitment of cable or satellite contracts. You’ll also get better picture than a basic cable provider, because cable operators compress their TV signals to conserve bandwidth in order to deliver multiple services such as phone, TV, and internet over a single connection — but over-the-air HDTV signals received through antennas are uncompressed.

With one Tablo DVR you can discover, record, and stream up to four simultaneous live or recorded HDTV programs, or get two tuners to record and watch two different programs on up to six devices in your home including tablets, laptops, Fire TV, Roku, and more. The intuitive touch screen tablet app interface features gorgeous artwork and program details to help you find your favorite broadcast shows and sports by genre, channel, or time.

The Tablo over-the-air DVR normally retails for $220, but is currently discounted to $195 on Amazon, saving you $25 (11 percent).

Buy it now from:

Amazon