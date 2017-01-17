Turn up the volume with TaoTronics portable Bluetooth speakers (41% off)

With audio technology getting more and more compact, it’s never been easier to take the party with you wherever you go. The TaoTronics portable Bluetooth speaker lets you do exactly that, offering big sound in a sleek and lightweight package. Two 10-watt drivers deliver high-definition audio while the dual passive radiators let you blast the bass when you want to get loud for parties, shows, and other get-togethers.

Featuring Bluetooth 4.0 technology, the TaoTronics portable speaker can connect to your device and stream audio within a generous range of 10 meters (33 feet). Older devices that are not Bluetooth-capable can make use of the available auxiliary input as well. The rechargeable 5200mAH lithium battery provides up to eight hours of continuous playback depending on volume and the device can play while charging. The speakers offer a wide variety of audio settings, making the TT-SK06 a versatile choice for everything from bass-heavy party music to a relaxing evening of watching movies or playing games.

The durable aluminum alloy construction of the TaoTronics portable Bluetooth speaker cuts the unit’s weight down to just 1.6 pounds while offering more durability than plastic, so you don’t have to sweat when moving it from place to place. Rubber pads on the bottom of the housing keep it stable on flat surfaces and prevents the likelihood of it getting knocked around or taking a tumble off of a desk or table.

The TaoTronics portable Bluetooth speaker is now available for only $35 on Amazon, offering a 41 percent discount off of the usual price for a nice savings of $24. The speakers currently boast a 4.4-star user rating with over 1,700 customer reviews as well. If you have been on the prowl for a durable and compact Bluetooth speaker that delivers great sound for a reasonable cost, the TT-SK06 is a solid value that is tough to beat at this price.