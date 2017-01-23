The sleek, modern LED desk lamp with USB charging port is now available for $25

From old-school banker’s lamps to modern options like the Tenergy LED desk lamp, a quality light has been a staple of workstations for decades. Those of us who spend hours at our desks know the importance of a good lamp, as staring at a computer screen in a dim room increases the strain on your eyes. This causes headaches and making it difficult to get anything done in the evening hours.

Currently available from Amazon for only $25, the popular and highly-rated Tenergy LED desk lamp is a great option for anyone looking for a quality light with sleek modern aesthetics. The piano black finish gives the lamp’s sturdy plastic body a stylish and glass-like appearance. The arms are both adjustable and the whole unit can swivel in a 180-degree arc on its base, while the intuitive touch controls allow for the easy changing of the pre-set illumination levels.

LED lighting technology is quickly replacing traditional incandescent lights owing to its brightness and energy efficiency — LEDs consume only a fraction of the energy that incandescent bulbs do and last much longer as well. Nonetheless, many people still prefer incandescent lamps due to the fact that LED lighting can often be too stark and bright.

Thankfully, the Tenergy LED desk lamp offers four different settings for illumination, letting you choose from crisp bright white or softer natural off-white light for when you want to create a warmer feel in your work environment. The energy-efficient 11-watt bulb puts out 530 lumens of light at its brightest setting.

Another notable feature is the USB charging port that is integrated into the base of the lamp. Charge your smartphone or other USB-compatible device without having to hunt for a free outlet or mess around with a full-size charging cable. Now available for $25, the Tenergy LED desk lamp is a stylish and feature-laden choice for lighting up your workspace.

$25 on Amazon