Affordable, portable power: Tiergrade universal power bank is now only $30

Sometimes there just isn’t a free outlet around when you need one. We’ve all been there. Thankfully, new portable technologies like the Tiergrade universal power bank have your charging needs covered when you’re on the fly. Lightweight, low-profile, and no larger than most smartphones, this compact battery will make sure you aren’t left hunting for an outlet when your phone, tablet, or other device is running low.

At just under 6.5 inches long and less than one inch thick, the compact charger easily fits in your pocket or bag and punches well above its weight when it comes to power. With a capacity of 22,000mAh, the internal battery offers more than enough energy for several devices before needing to find an outlet to recharge the power bank itself. For this purpose, the unit comes with a convenient AC adapter that utilizes either of the two included USB cables. An external indicator light lets you know at a glance when the charger is low on juice.

Three USB 2.0 ports and one Micro USB allow for simultaneous and quick charging of multiple electronics. The Tiergrade universal power bank is compatible with anything that can charge via a USB or Micro USB cable, giving you convenient energy for virtually all of your portable tech.

Although we have not tested the Tiergrade universal power bank ourselves, it currently boasts an impressive 5-star user rating on Amazon. Whether traveling by plane, train, or automobile – or even if you’re just out and about for the day – a good high-capacity portable charging station can ensure that you never again have to deal with the annoyance of hunting for and fighting over power outlets.

With a 63 percent discount off of the regular price that brings the cost down to just $30, this compact and versatile charger is a solid option for anyone looking for an affordable power station.

$30 on Amazon