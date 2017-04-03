Need a good home router? The TP-Link Archer C1200 is now on sale for $60

The TP-Link Archer series is one of the most popular lineups of modern 802.11ac Wi-Fi routers on the market. Some of the Archer models offer highly advanced features aimed at power users and come with big price tags to match, but most of us just need a solid, simple router that delivers good coverage and performance for our home or office networks. If this describes you, then consider the highly rated TP-Link Archer C1200 Wi-Fi router which is now on sale for just $60 from Amazon.

The TP-Link Archer C1200 utilizes dual-band AC1200 Wi-Fi for wireless throughput of up to 1,200Mbps. Dual bands increase your speed and network stability by providing two channels for data: A 2.4GHz band handles simple tasks like web browsing while the 5GHz band tackles heavier loads like HD streaming and online gaming. Dual-band Wi-Fi also helps to mitigate network congestion and prevent signal drops when multiple users are connected to the router.

Three adjustable antennas expand the router’s range for blanket coverage of your home or office. Four high-speed Gigabit Ethernet ports located on the back of the router provide access points for wired connections to computers, smart TVs, and gaming consoles, while a USB 2.0 port lets you hook up peripherals such as printers and share files across your network from a connected device.

The companion Tether App, available for iOS and Android, makes it simple to set up and manage the C1200 from the convenience of your smartphone or tablet. The easy-to-use app also allows you to create a separate guest network for visitors and establish parental controls. The router supports modern WPA/WPA2 encryption standards as well.

A limited-time $35 discount brings the TP-Link Archer C1200 down to $60 on Amazon. If you need a quality router for basic home Wi-Fi needs, the C1200 is a solid and affordable choice.

