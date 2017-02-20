Get $15 off TP-Link Archer C7 AC1750 router with this code ($78)

For a limited time, Amazon is offering a $15 discount on one of the most popular wireless routers on the market. Normally priced at $93, the TP-Link Archer C7 router can now be had for just $78 on Amazon with the coupon code 15TPLPC1.

The Archer C7 supports 802.11ac wireless connectivity for speeds of up to three times faster than Wireless-N. Dual-band Wi-Fi delivers 450Mbps at 2.4GHz and 1300 Mbps at 5GHz for a total available bandwidth of 1.75 Gbps. This gives you two dedicated data streams: simple tasks like web browsing can be performed on the 2.4GHz band while the 5GHz connection tackles heavier jobs such as online gaming or video streaming. Six antennas boost the signal for a stable connection over a wider area.

More: Confused about Wi-Fi routers? Here’s how to buy the right one for your home

The TP-Link Archer C7 is well-known as a user-friendly router. The Easy Setup Assistance makes it simple to quickly install the device right out of the box, and TP-Link’s Tether app helps you manage your network from your Android or iOS device. The WPS button provides one-touch WPA wireless encryption and Privacy with Guest Network Access lets you set up dedicated access for guests. With Bandwidth Control, you can set speed limits on connected IPs to prevent certain devices from eating up too much bandwidth. Two USB ports and FTP connectivity take care of your file-sharing needs for printers and other devices on your local network.

The Wirecutter named the Archer C7 the best router for most people, noting that its ease of use, reliability, and good speeds make it a great choice for almost any user. The Archer C7 is already affordable but Amazon’s current $15 promo code discount sweetens the deal, so if you’re on the market for a router than a $78 TP-Link Archer C7 router could be just what you need. Remember to enter the code 15TPLPC1 at checkout to enjoy this limited-time discount.

$78 on Amazon