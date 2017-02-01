Double your Galaxy S7’s battery life with this discounted $39 charging case

If you love your Samsung Galaxy S7 but find yourself constantly stopping to refuel the battery, then a battery case may be just what you need. The Samsung Galaxy S7 does have a better battery life than the S6 but if you’re using it often throughout the day, it’s unlikely a full charge will last you until evening.

Battery cases can get pricey, but for a limited time, you can get a Trainium Atomic Pro Battery Case designed specifically for the Samsung Galaxy S7 for only $39, which gives you a 44 percent (or $31) discount off the regular list price of $70.

owerful 4,500mAh Li-polymer rechargeable battery and a new reinforced Micro USB port to charge the device. The case can give you an extra 100 percent or more battery power, equivalent to an additional 28 hours talk time or 13 hours web browsing time.

The Trainium Atomic Pro Battery case is designed to pack extra battery life without being intrusive. Unlike some case that are big and bulky, this model is carefully crafted with a 360-degree bumper design and hard-shell backplate that protects your phone from daily wear and tear, yet is slim enough to fit easily into pockets. Small LED power lights indicate how much power you have remaining and are located on the softer side that safely holds your Galaxy S7. Although the case adds a little extra padding to the exterior of your phone it still provides easy access to all buttons and ports, so, for example, you won’t have an issue plugging in your headphones.

It has quick-charge sync-through technology, which allows you to sync your phone to your computer without having to remove your phone from the case. You can also charge your Samsung s7 and battery case together with the included Micro USB cable. Finally, the case comes with a lifetime warranty, ensuring you get maximum use out of the device.

The Trainium Atomic Pro Samsung S7 Battery Case normally retails for $70 but is available on Amazon for only $39, for a limited time.

