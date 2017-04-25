Score $50 off waterproof Ultimate Ears Boom 2 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

You may already have a Bluetooth speaker, or feel like your smartphone speaker does the job, but can it handle drops, spills, and more? If not, it’s time to upgrade to a speaker that you won’t have to worry about, such as this Ultimate Ears Boom 2 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker, which is currently $50 off on Amazon.

The Ultimate Ears Boom 2 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is both shockproof and waterproof, with an IPX7-rated waterproof level that means it can handle up to 30 minutes in liquid at a depth of up to 1 meter. This means you can take the speaker anywhere you go, from caves and mountains to lakes, rooftops, and more, no matter what the weather.

The portable speaker provides 360-degree wireless sound that blasts loud, crisp audio with deep, full bass in every direction. The speaker comes with two 45mm active drivers and two 45mm x 80mm passive radiators to deliver full, complex sound.

PartyUp from Ultimate Ears also lets you connect wirelessly to 150 Ultimate Ears speakers using the Ultimate Ears app. The speaker can be paired with up to eight Bluetooth-enabled source devices.

The speaker has a 100-foot Bluetooth wireless range and 15-hour battery life, and can easily be refueled with a Micro USB charge in less than three hours. The speaker is compatible with Amazon Echo Dot for Alexa, Apple’s Siri, and Google Now voice, allowing you to go hands-free and control your audio using only your voice.

The Ultimate Ears Boom 2 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker normally retails for $200 but is currently marked down to only $150 on Amazon, providing a $50 (25 percent) discount for a limited time.

Buy it now from:

Amazon